Sports News | 10 February 2017 20:42 CET

OFFICIAL: Medeama appoint University graduate Joseph Tetteh Zutah as new captain

Medeama have appointed utility star Joseph Tetteh Zutah as the club's new captain.

Zutah, a graduate of the University of Cape Coast, has been rewarded for hi excellent leadership skills since rejoining the squad.

The versatile player has returned to his boyhood club after leaving Tanzanian giants Young Africans last year.

He is a familiar face at the club having featured for the side in the enroute to their promotion to the elite division.

He will be deputized by former King Faisal defender Samuel Adade.

The two players were announced to the rest of the squad during their unveiling ceremony at the club's secretariat in Tarkwa on Friday.

