I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 20:42 CET

Goalkeeper Joseph Halm returns to Medeama ahead of new season


Goalkeeper Joseph Halm has re-signed for Medeama ahead of the season, the club announced on Friday.

Halm, who left Medeama in 2013, has returned to the club after a stint at Great Olympics.

He must fend off competition from Eric Ofori Antwi and Yaw Ansah Fofuro to regain the number one position.

The experienced goalkeeper was part of the 16 new signing unveiled to the media in Tarkwa on Friday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Bear in mind that "any disrespecting way or manner of communicating will always take the communicator to somewhere, and that somewhere is called nowhere"!
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img