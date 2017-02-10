Goalkeeper Joseph Halm returns to Medeama ahead of new season



Goalkeeper Joseph Halm has re-signed for Medeama ahead of the season, the club announced on Friday.

Halm, who left Medeama in 2013, has returned to the club after a stint at Great Olympics.

He must fend off competition from Eric Ofori Antwi and Yaw Ansah Fofuro to regain the number one position.

The experienced goalkeeper was part of the 16 new signing unveiled to the media in Tarkwa on Friday.

