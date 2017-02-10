Football agent Islam Seragelden recommends Alain Perrin for Black Stars coaching job

Egypt-based football agent Islam Seragelden claims coach Alain Perrin is the right man to handle the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association is hunting for a candidate to replace Avram Grant whose tenure comes to an end this month.

Perrin has handled clubs like Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, Al Ain, Portsmouth, and Saint Etienne.

He has also handled clubs in Qatar and China.

Seragelden, who works for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, believes the Frenchman has the credentials to handle the Black Stars.

''I am recommending coach Alain Perrin for Black Stars coaching job once he is having the experience, knows how to develop talents and very lucky for trophies,'' Seragelden sportsnewsgh.com

