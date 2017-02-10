Medeama unveil 16 new signings squad ahead of new season



Medeama unveiled their new squad ahead of the new season on Friday in a ceremony held at the club's secretariat in Tarkwa.

The Yellow and Mauves have gone on a recruiting spree ahead of the new campaign.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has promoted a number of players from the club's development structures, while also securing the services of a host of other Premier League stars.

"We are pleased with the players we have signed ahead of the new season, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the President Moses Armah and the rest of the management team for their continued support," said Adotey

"We have recruited a young and exciting bunch of players who are eager to make a name for themselves and contribute to the team's objective.

"We also managed to retain some of the key players we had last season.

"We are aware of the challenges ahead, and the expectations from our fans and partners after what was an impressive season for us."

The 16 new players were joined by the 14 old players retained from the previous squad after the club released 18 other players at the end of last season.

MEDEAMA LIST OF PLAYERS AND THEIR JERSEY NUMBERS FOR 2016/ 17

Name of player Jersey NO.

Yaw Ansah Fuforo (GK) 1

Bernard Ofori Danso 2

Agyei Boakye 3

Paul Aidoo 4

Dominic Eshun 5

Jorge Renchi 6

Eric Kwakwa 7

Latif Salifu 8

Benjamin Bature 9

Joseph Tetteh Zutah 10

Bennet Ofori 11

Theophilus Nyame 12

Samuel Adade 13

Edmund Owusu Peprah 14

Amos Korankye 15

Joseph Halm (GK) 16

Francis Nuer Addo 17

Emmanuel Ankobea 18

Godfred Nyarko 19

John Arthur 20

Eric Ofori Antwi (GK) 21

Michael O.A. Asamoah 22

Rashid Nortey 23

Daniel Ocran 24

Justice Blay 25

Awal Mohammed 26

Bismark Oppong 27

Joshua Laryea 28

Kwasi Donsu 29

Ibrahim Yaro 30

