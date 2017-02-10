Avram Grant wants improvement in salaries of Ghana Premier League players

Outgoing Ghana coach Avram Grant says the low salaries paid to local players is one of the factors affecting the Ghana Premier League.

According to the Israeli trainer the standard of the game in the country will change if the players are well paid.

"The salary of players in the Ghana Premier League is not good. With this kind of salary, you won't get certain qualities from the players so government must do something about it,' Grant told Metro TV.

Avram Grant and the Ghana Football Association mutually ended their relationship on Monday following Ghana's failure to win this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

