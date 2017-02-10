I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 17:36 CET

Avram Grant wants improvement in salaries of Ghana Premier League players

Outgoing Ghana coach Avram Grant says the low salaries paid to local players is one of the factors affecting the Ghana Premier League.

According to the Israeli trainer the standard of the game in the country will change if the players are well paid.

"The salary of players in the Ghana Premier League is not good. With this kind of salary, you won't get certain qualities from the players so government must do something about it,' Grant told Metro TV.

Avram Grant and the Ghana Football Association mutually ended their relationship on Monday following Ghana's failure to win this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

"Do not let your heart envy sinners,But be zealous for the fear of the Lord all day;For surely there's a hereafter, and your hope will not be cut off" (Proverbs 23:17-18)
By: OBOURBA ASANTE TAADO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img