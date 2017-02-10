Dreams FC players exercise in the pool to prepare for Division One League start

Dreams FC players were engaged in a brief session at the poolside in the early hours of Thursday to prepare for the new season.

A publication on the club's website read: ''Manager Charles Akonnor led his side in an aquatic exercise as he looks set to get his team in shape ahead of the commencement of the Division One League which is set to kickoff on February 18th.

''The team, prior to today's exercise engaged themselves in a series of friendly matches and are scheduled to play a friendly game against counterparts Vision FC as part of the latter's commissioning of their newly built home venue on Sunday.''

