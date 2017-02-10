I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 17:36 CET

Dreams FC players exercise in the pool to prepare for Division One League start

Dreams FC players were engaged in a brief session at the poolside in the early hours of Thursday to prepare for the new season.

A publication on the club's website read: ''Manager Charles Akonnor led his side in an aquatic exercise as he looks set to get his team in shape ahead of the commencement of the Division One League which is set to kickoff on February 18th.

''The team, prior to today's exercise engaged themselves in a series of friendly matches and are scheduled to play a friendly game against counterparts Vision FC as part of the latter's commissioning of their newly built home venue on Sunday.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

To indure, is to achive greatly in life.
By: Ibe, Nigeria
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img