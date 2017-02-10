I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Egypt coach Cuper rubbishes claims Pharaohs were lucky at AFCON

Egyptian national team manager, HÃ©ctor CÃºper has responded to claims that the Pharaohs were lucky in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing second.

The Argentine manager has talked to the press following the Pharaohs 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the final in the 2017 African Cup of Nations about claims Egypt were only 'lucky' for reaching that stage.

Egypt have advanced past Morocco in the quarter-finals by a Mahmoud Kahraba last minute goal before going past through Burkina Faso on penalties in the semi-finals.

'To qualify after winning on penalties does not mean that we are a lucky team, there are many factors contributing to our progress including El-Hadary's heroics.' CÃºper said in televised comments.

'Wasting the first penalty against Burkina Faso was a big problem. It was an awful start which reminded me of my unlucky experiences.

'I remained confident as there were four more penalties and it was still possible that the opponent might miss.'

CÃºper continued to talk about the future of the national team saying: 'We were strong in the AFCON and now we are the top ranked team in continent.

'We'll stay modest as there is a project that we are working on which is going well and hopefully there will be a successful end to it all,'' he concluded.

It's worth noting that the latest FIFA rankings have put Egypt back on top of the African teams for the first time in seven years.

