Ranieri lauds Daniel Amartey's commitment

Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey has been described by his manager Claudio Ranieri as an unbelievable player.

Amartey after excelling at this year's Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana returned to Leicester to help them beat Derby County on Wednesday in an FA Cup fifth round tie at the King Power stadium.

Manager Ranieri who has come under intense pressure following the team's recent slump in form was thrilled to have the Ghana international back.

“It was good to see the players who haven’t been involved so much play well and play with personality,” Ranieri told City’s official website.

“[Bartosz] Kapustka played well. [Yohan] Benalouane and [Marcin] Wasilewski were good.

Ghanaian defender-cum-midfielder Amartey recently represented his country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon.

“And if you can imagine, Daniel Amartey arrived at 5.30am this morning and played 120 minutes. Unbelievable,” he added.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu