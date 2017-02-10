I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 14:04 CET

Asante Kotoko handed Frank Sarfo Gyamfi injury blow; thigh problem rules winger out for six weeks

Asante Kotoko have lost winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi ahead of their season opener against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Gyamfi is said to have suffered a thigh injury which will rule him out of the league.

He joins defender Evans Quao, who has been ruled for six weeks, in the treatment room.

Quao suffered a foot injury last week during a friendly.

God will judge the people in church before anyone else, so keep your path correct
