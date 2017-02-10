Asante Kotoko handed Frank Sarfo Gyamfi injury blow; thigh problem rules winger out for six weeks

Asante Kotoko have lost winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi ahead of their season opener against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Gyamfi is said to have suffered a thigh injury which will rule him out of the league.

He joins defender Evans Quao, who has been ruled for six weeks, in the treatment room.

Quao suffered a foot injury last week during a friendly.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com