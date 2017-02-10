Sports News | 10 February 2017 14:04 CET
Asante Kotoko handed Frank Sarfo Gyamfi injury blow; thigh problem rules winger out for six weeks
Asante Kotoko have lost winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi ahead of their season opener against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.
Gyamfi is said to have suffered a thigh injury which will rule him out of the league.
He joins defender Evans Quao, who has been ruled for six weeks, in the treatment room.
Quao suffered a foot injury last week during a friendly.
