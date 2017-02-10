‘ Mourinho Wanted Me At United’

Willian has revealed that Jose Mourinho was interested in bringing him to Manchester United last summer, but insists he feels at home at Chelsea.

Mourinho took over at Old Trafford in July, eight months after being sacked by Chelsea for the second time, having presided over a disastrous Premier League title defence and what technical director Michael Emenalo described as “palpable discord” between players and management.

Willian was one of Chelsea’s few reliable performers in Mourinho’s final season, registering five goals and six assists in the Premier League as well as being voted the club’s Player of the Year, and reports last summer suggested that the pair were set for a reunion at United.

Asked about the speculation in an interview with Globo Esporte, Willian said: “Concrete [offers], I have no idea. But Manchester United were interested in me, since Mourinho is there now.”

“I had a problem, everyone knows how difficult it was and my mum’s health really affected me mentally and physically,” he said. “She was in the hospital for two months and passed away, so it was a really hard moment.”

“I tried not to take these issues to the pitch but I could not do it. It ended up affecting me. I lost weight. Of course I will always miss my mother and the memories she left behind. The pain goes away, but I will always miss her. Today I feel much better mentally and physically.”