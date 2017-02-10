I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 14:04 CET

‘ Mourinho Wanted Me At United’

By Daily Guide
Willian
Willian

Willian has revealed that Jose Mourinho was interested in bringing him to Manchester United last summer, but insists he feels at home at Chelsea.

Mourinho took over at Old Trafford in July, eight months after being sacked by Chelsea for the second time, having presided over a disastrous Premier League title defence and what technical director Michael Emenalo described as “palpable discord” between players and management.

Willian was one of Chelsea’s few reliable performers in Mourinho’s final season, registering five goals and six assists in the Premier League as well as being voted the club’s Player of the Year, and reports last summer suggested that the pair were set for a reunion at United.

Asked about the speculation in an interview with Globo Esporte, Willian said: “Concrete [offers], I have no idea. But Manchester United were interested in me, since Mourinho is there now.”

“I had a problem, everyone knows how difficult it was and my mum’s health really affected me mentally and physically,” he said. “She was in the hospital for two months and passed away, so it was a really hard moment.”

“I tried not to take these issues to the pitch but I could not do it. It ended up affecting me. I lost weight. Of course I will always miss my mother and the memories she left behind. The pain goes away, but I will always miss her. Today I feel much better mentally and physically.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

champions are not those who fall but those who refuse to remain on the floor
By: naa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img