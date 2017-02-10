I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 14:04 CET

Title Race Not Over …Arsene Wenger

By Daily Guide
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal must believe they can still win the Premier League title this season despite a 12-point gap to leaders Chelsea, says manager Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners, who last won the league in 2004, slipped to fourth after a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday.

Wenger’s side host Hull City on Saturday (12:30 GMT) having lost four of their past nine league games.

“It is never over,” said the Frenchman. “Even if you [the media] think it is, I don’t – we can’t think like that.”

Just five points now separate second-placed Tottenham from Manchester United in sixth.

Wenger added: “We’re in a pack that is very tight and the fight for every position will be massive, maybe more this season than before.”

“If it is over for us, it is over for everyone else as we are all in the pack.”

“Chelsea have an advantage, they do not play in Europe, they play for nothing, they do not play midweek games and are in a strong position.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

No one has been able to tell the story after after
By: akoaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img