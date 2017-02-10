I'm not retiring anytime soon - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is not thinking off retiring from the Black Stars anytime soon.

Gyan has been consistent for the Black Stars in the last 14 years- but with recent injuries coupled with his failure to lead the Black Stars to win 2017 Africa cup of Nations, many have suggested the 31-year old hangs his boots.

“I still have more time to play, I am still active and got energy, though it is not like before, but I can still play," Gyan said.

“As I said there is more time, I am just hoping for good health and injury free that will be the only thing that can help me to last in the game for long.”

Asamoah Gyan is one of Ghana's most decorated players and is part of the squad that played in the country's first appearance at the World Cup in 2006.

The Al Ahli striker is the country's highest all-time top with 49 goals and has made six successive appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu