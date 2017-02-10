I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 13:26 CET

Veteran Egyptian coach Hassan Shehata renews interest in prestigious Black Stars coaching job

Veteran Egyptian coach Hassan Shehata has thrown himself in the race to secure the Black Stars coaching job after it became vacant following the departure of Avram Grant.

Shehata is undoubtedly the most successful Coach in the Africa Cup of Nations having led Egypt to three titles.

He supervised the Pharaohs to win the 2006, 2008 and 2010 Cup of Nations.

Leading the race for the job however is Uganda's coach Milutin Sredejovic and Moroccan head coach Herve Renard.

RECENT HISTORY:
Avram Grant took over the job from Kwesi Appiah in December 2014 and led the Black Stars to a second place finish in the Africa Cup of nations but failed to reach the final two years later in Gabon.

The Israeli and the Ghana Football Association decided to discontinue the contract and with the FA now in hunt for a new coach.

Comments:
Sports News

