Avram Grant wants Muntari and Kevin back in Black Stars

Departing Ghana coach Avram Grant has asked that suspended duo of Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng are re-admitted into the Black Stars team after their dismissal two years ago in Brazil.

The two players were thrown out of Ghana's camp at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals for separate offences. Sulley was guilty of assaulting management member Moses Armah whilst Kevin Prince Boateng is said to have used insulted the coach Kwesi Appaih.

They were handed indefinite suspensions and have been barred from returning to the team after a Commission of Inquiry findings.

Asked to choose which of the two he would have preferred to be recalled, Grant told Starr FM: ''Both of them.''

He added: ''I knew Sulley when he was in his 20’s, he’s a is very good footballer, great player by all standards.

''And I first met Kevin at Portsmouth, he’s a fantastic guy. He's one of the reasons why we reached the FA Cup final even in a team with a lot of problems, we lost to Chelsea 1-0. They’re both fantastic players.''

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports