West Ham, Middlesbrough target Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid

Ghana's outstanding midfielder at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Thomas Partey, has been targeted by English sides including West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Agents close to the talented midfielder suggest Watford are also among the English sides interested in signing the Atletico Madrid player.

Partey excelled and emerged as one of Ghana's top performers at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

His impressive showing caught the eyes of the clubs and it is likely he could be on his way out of Spain next summer.

Partey has been hardly used by coach Diego Simeone and he is seeking an exit route to enable him play regular football.

His form for Ghana at the tournament in Gabon shows that his talent is being wasted at Madrid where has sits on the bench.

