PHOTO: Sulley Muniru reveals his 'monster' decorated vehicle in Romania

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley has outdoored the 'monster' car used at his base in Romania.

After training on Thursday, the 24-year-old Tweeted a photo via his handle.

The midfielder, who is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, has shown enough evidence that he loves cars.

ALHAMDULILLAH 🙏📿Done for the day!â„ï¸â˜ƒï¸BLESSED 🙌 #SM11 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/o9QgmCUhNT

— Sulley Muniru (@MuniruOfficial) February 9, 2017

