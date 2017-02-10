I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 12:04 CET

Ghana-born Germany striker Gerald Asamoah unveil 'boga' photo as a youngster

Ghana born but Former German international Gerald Asamoah took full advantage of ''Throw back Thursday'' to show fans one of his old pictures.

Picture shows young Gerald Asamoah dressed like a Ghanaian living abroad, popularly referred to as BOGA in local palance.

Young 'n' cool 😎😂😂 #tbt pic.twitter.com/8dX0bqqeQM

— Gerald Asamoah (@GeraldAsamoah14) February 9, 2017

Asamoah made his debut for Germany in 2001 against Slovakia, making him the first African-born black player to ever play for the side

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Tell me about these Development Giants and Lions of Asia; show me the complete absence of slums and ghettos.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img