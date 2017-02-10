Ghana-born Germany striker Gerald Asamoah unveil 'boga' photo as a youngster
Ghana born but Former German international Gerald Asamoah took full advantage of ''Throw back Thursday'' to show fans one of his old pictures.
Picture shows young Gerald Asamoah dressed like a Ghanaian living abroad, popularly referred to as BOGA in local palance.
Young 'n' cool 😎😂😂 #tbt pic.twitter.com/8dX0bqqeQM
— Gerald Asamoah (@GeraldAsamoah14) February 9, 2017
Asamoah made his debut for Germany in 2001 against Slovakia, making him the first African-born black player to ever play for the side
