Italian club Genoa are working round the clock to ensure midfielder Isaac Cofie is hale and hearty in the coming weeks as they look to avoid relegation.

In theory, the best matched pair of plants seems to be Veloso-Cofie if Rigoni will be relocated again at right side. The Ghanaian knows face the difficulties with the weapon of the smile, without falling into a panic (paradoxically goes further confusion in easy tasks againstsmall).

Cofie, is a master a simple but reliable football if you have drawn the right lessons from the replacement of Florence, then it could be the right card to combine with Veloso.

Isaac Cofie



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com