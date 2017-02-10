I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 12:04 CET

Genoa cannot wait to have influential midfielder Isaac Cofie back

Italian club Genoa are working round the clock to ensure midfielder Isaac Cofie is hale and hearty in the coming weeks as they look to avoid relegation.

In theory, the best matched pair of plants seems to be Veloso-Cofie if Rigoni will be relocated again at right side. The Ghanaian knows face the difficulties with the weapon of the smile, without falling into a panic (paradoxically goes further confusion in easy tasks againstsmall).

Cofie, is a master a simple but reliable football if you have drawn the right lessons from the replacement of Florence, then it could be the right card to combine with Veloso.

Isaac Cofie

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

"AID TO AFRICA IS NOTHING BUT DEAD. FOR WHEN AID FAILS TO ACHIEVE ITS PURPOSE NOTHING GOOD CAN BE SAID OF IT."
By: Lord Aikins Adusei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img