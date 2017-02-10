Ghana Premier League Preview: Tema Youth vs Berekum Chelsea- Returnees target opening bang against Blues

Tema Youth FC will take on Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Tema stadium after gaining promotion to the top flight since 2013.

They earned their premiership status at the expense of Dreams FC, who were demoted after last season for fielding a player who was fraudulently registered in a GN Bank division one league in 2015.

Ghana U20 star, Jonathan Osabutey has left the Tema based side to join German giants Werder Bremen few days ago.

He scored five goals in a single game for the Tema side in the second tier last term.

The signings of New Edubiase United hotshot Prince Antwi and youngster Aaron Awany from Emmanuel City FC could make Harbour Boys forget the absence of their top marksman.

They have also acquired the services of goalkeeper Sampson Odai from rivals Liberty Professionals and former Medeama SC midfielder James Akaminko.

Berekum Chelsea waited for the last round of matches to be sure of safety in the premiership last season.

They hope to avoid such moment this season beginning with a win in Tema on Sunday .

In a way to avoid the drop very in the season, they have set their eyes on a victory over Tema Youth on Sunday to make early incursions.

Their next game is at home against giants Asante Kotoko SC.

Last season's technical director Randolph Armah will be at the helm of affairs as the head coach for the Blues for the 2016/2017 season.

He is replacing Solomon Odwo.

Club favourite Richard Agyei saw his contract expired and is not available for Sunday's fixture.

He is yet to renew his stay at Berekum.

With the exception of the experienced centre back, almost every member of the squad last season is still at the club with the inclusion of striker Stephen Sarfo who joined from neighbours Berekum Arsenals.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 6

Tema Youth FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 2

Berekum Chelsea wins = 3

MATCH FACTS

~ Tema Youth FC have recorded just one victory in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

~ Berekum Chelsea have lost only two of their last six premiership games.

(W3 D1 L2)

~ Tema Youth FC are yet to lose in their last five home fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea are without a win in their last eighteen premiership matches as guests.

(W0 D3 L15)

~ The Harbour City club have conceded in all of their three home fixtures against Berekum Chelsea in the premier league.

~ Berekum Chelsea have managed to beat Tema Youth FC at away in three visits in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L1)

