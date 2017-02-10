I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 11:01 CET

Andre Ayew’s return provides selection headache for West Ham United’s boss Slaven Bilic

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has the unenviable task of selecting the players who will be playing in the league game against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The Hammers have signed Robert Snodgrass to replace Dimitri Payet who has moved back to Marseille- while Andre Ayew who is the clubs record signing has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew played for his home nation of Ghana where they reached the semi-finals before being beaten by eventual winners Cameroon and lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third place playoffs.

West Ham will certainly have an improved sense of confidence after their impressive 3-1 win over Stoke City during the weekend. With the recent arrival of Robert Snodgrass to the setup, Ayew faces increased competition for a slot in the team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Love is when you decide not to go to bed,becouse reality is better than dreams.
By: BRIGHT AYITEY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img