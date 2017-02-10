EXCLUSIVE: Scottish coach Nuttall arrives in Ghana to takeover giants Hearts of Oak

Highly-fancied Scottish trainer Frank Nuttall arrived in Ghana on Thursday night to takeover the coaching role at giants Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of the new season.

The 48-year-old will complete talks with the Phobians on Friday morning before signing a contract with the club.

Nuttall is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Phobians who have been struggling in recent years.

The Scottish tactician, who won Gor Mahia two league titles with the Kenyan giants, will watch the club in training on Friday.

He will watch the club's opening match against Inter Allies at El Wak on Monday before taking over the full training of the club early next week.

Nuttall, who joined Gor Mahia on September 2014, is credited to have catapulted the Kenyan side to greatness during his 16-month tenure.

During his stay with Gor Mahia, Nuttall won two league titles finishing the 2014/15 season unbeaten and setting a premier league record of winning the league with 78 points.

