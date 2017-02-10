I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 11:01 CET

Spain-based Ghana striker Inaki Williams reveals sweet photo of mum lacing his shoes as a child

Ghanaian born Spain based striker Inaki Williams has revealed one of his most cherished photos on Twitter which features his caring mother.

The picture shows her mum lacing his shoes as he prepares for school when he was a child.

Inaki has been a target of Ghana after it emerged that he has Ghanaian roots as his father is from the West African country.

However, Spain have been keeping tabs on him after he featured for the U-21 team.

pic.twitter.com/zHMn6JdWG4
— IÃ'AKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) February 9, 2017

