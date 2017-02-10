I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 11:01 CET

AshantiGold bolster goalkeeping department with Iddrisu Ibrahim capture

AshantiGold have snapped up former King Faisal goalkeeper Iddrisu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim concluded talks on Wednesday in Obuasi and penned a three year contract.

'I'm now a player of Ashanti Gold, I have signed a three-year deal with them,'' Iddrisu said.

''Ashanti Gold is one of the biggest clubs in Ghana and Africa and it is has always been my dream to play for them.

''Four years ago, I signed for them but I terminated my contract then following season because I wasn't getting enough playing time.

''My aim is to become the number one goalie at the club, I know Robert Dabuo is a good goalkeeper and he has been the club's first choice for the past two years, but I will work harder to become the number one in the team.''

AshantiGold start their campaign against Aduana Stars at the Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

