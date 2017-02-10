Hearts target win in opening five league matches

Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah claims the team are poised to meet their target of winning their opening five matches in this year Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are hoping to better last season’s record – four wins and a draw in first five games – by winning all five this term.

Their opening game is on Monday against Inter Allies and the experienced player has also promised a convincing victory.

Akowuah, who has represented Medeama SC, Ashanti Gold SC and Great Olympics, says they will take it match after match starting from their first game of the season.

"We have sat to talk to ourselves as players. We have targeted wins in our first five matches of the season so we are doing it game after game," Akowuah said.

"We will make sure we win on Monday against Inter Allies FC and beat Medeama SC in our next by all means.

"As for Inter Allies FC, I promise we will beat them on Monday at the El Wak stadium."

