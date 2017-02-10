Winful Cobbinah won't sign Hearts deal for signing fee reasons

Winger Winful Cobbinah is reluctant to commit himself to a Hearts contract as the Phobians reportedly want to delay his signing on fee.

Cobbinah, 24, has been offered a one season contract worth $9000.

But Hearts want to schedule the payment of the amount into 3 instalments which the player is not happy with, according to Accra-based Happy FM.

The former Saudi-based attacker played for Hearts in the 2013/14 season.

