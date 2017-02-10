Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vrs Liberty Professionals- 'New' Porcupines seek to make flying start

Asante Kotoko SC with a new direction and new coach Zdravko Logarusic will welcome Liberty Professionals to the Baba Yara stadium on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors did the double over the Scientific Soccer Lads last season and hope to repeat it this term starting with another win on Saturday .

Leading marksman Dauda Mohammed has joined Belgian side RSC Anderlecht which has pushed for the signing of attacking duo Abass Mohammed and Yakubu Mohammed.

Prince Acquah and Isaac Quansah are likely to mark their debuts after joining the team from Heart of Lions. The two midfielders featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the pre-season G6 tournament.

They have also signed Awudu Nafiu from Ashanti Gold SC, Medeama SC playmaker Kwame Boahene and promising talent Baba Mahama.

Evans Quao will be on the side lines after suffering an injury in training this week.

Liberty Professionals are travelling to Kumasi without last season's league best player and top scorer Latif Atta Blessing.

He has signed for American outfit Sporting Kansas City.

The Scientific Soccer Lads had a torrid season in the 2015/2016 season despite the top scorer in their fold. They survived in the premiership after the last round of games.

Aikins Baffour and Flavio Kongoza have returned from Okwawu United after their loan spell expired.

They could play a part in the game against Asante Kotoko SC if selected by new head coach Sellas Tetteh.

Experienced duo Ernest Papa Arko and David Ofei will have to wait for another week or two before they can make their debuts for the Dansoman based side if their International Transfer Certificates arrive.

They are out of Sunday's clash.

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 2000)

Total matches played = 30

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 19

Drawn matches = 5

Liberty Professionals wins = 6

MATCH FACTS

~ Asante Kotoko SC have recorded only one win in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W1 D4 L1)

~ Liberty Professionals have won just two of their last eight premiership games.

(W2 D3 L3)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last ten home fixtures in the premier league.

(W6 D4 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals are without a victory in their last nine outings in the Ghana Premier League.

(W0 D4 L5)

~ The Porcupine Warriors have won four of their last five home meetings with Liberty Professionals in the premiership.

(W4 D1 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals' only win at away to Asante Kotoko SC since 2000 was 29th May, 2011 in fifteen meetings.

(W1 D1 L13)

By Nuhu Adams



