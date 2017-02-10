I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Hearts target to win first five league matches- midfielder Malik Akowuah

Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah claims the team have targeted wins in their opening five matches in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced player has also promised a convincing victory against Inter Allies FC on Monday.

Akowuah, who has represented Medeama SC, Ashanti Gold SC and Great Olympics, says they will take it match after match starting from their first game of the season.

"We have sat to talk to ourselves as players. We have targeted wins in our first five matches of the season so we are doing it game after game," Akowuah said.

"We will make sure we win on Monday against Inter Allies FC and beat Medeama SC in our next by all means.

"As for Inter Allies FC, I promise we will beat them on Monday at the El Wak stadium."

By Nuhu Adams

