Jordan Ayew says he is familiar with 'strange' No.3 shirt at Swansea City

Jordan Ayew says he is familiar with the strange No.3 shirt handed him after switching to play for Swansea in the English Premier League.

He will don the number after he arrived from Aston Villa last month in a move which saw left-back Neil Taylor go in the opposite direction.

The lack of more traditional numbers available to Ayew for his position isn't the sole reason he will be Swansea City's new number three, though.

For the 25-year-old has already donned the number during his time at a previous club and, he hopes, he will get his first run out for the Swans in Sunday's home clash with Leicester City.

''It's not uncommon for me. I wore it in France when I was on loan at Sochaux,'' said Ayew.

''Now I will wear it here, although I didn't have much of a choice in numbers. But the number is not a problem - it's more important to be on the pitch and in good shape.''

