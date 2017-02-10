I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 09:59 CET

Jordan Ayew says he is familiar with 'strange' No.3 shirt at Swansea City

Jordan Ayew says he is familiar with the strange No.3 shirt handed him after switching to play for Swansea in the English Premier League.

He will don the number after he arrived from Aston Villa last month in a move which saw left-back Neil Taylor go in the opposite direction.

The lack of more traditional numbers available to Ayew for his position isn't the sole reason he will be Swansea City's new number three, though.

For the 25-year-old has already donned the number during his time at a previous club and, he hopes, he will get his first run out for the Swans in Sunday's home clash with Leicester City.

''It's not uncommon for me. I wore it in France when I was on loan at Sochaux,'' said Ayew.

''Now I will wear it here, although I didn't have much of a choice in numbers. But the number is not a problem - it's more important to be on the pitch and in good shape.''

Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

If you allow somebody to measure the radius (diameter) of your mind, he will control the circumference of your activities.
By: Amparbeng-Fenteng Ig
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img