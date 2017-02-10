I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 09:34 CET

Hearts star Akowuah rallies support for acting head coach Wellington

Hearts of Oak star midfielder Malik Akowuah has lavished praise on acting head coach Henry Wellington and urged the fans to give him full support.

The 2000 African champions have failed to find a substantive head coach on the market and Wellington is set to lead them into their opening games of the season.

Akowuah has worked under the coach since his arrival at the capital club and has praised him for his tactics.

"He [Coach Henry Wellington] is a good coach, his tactics also works perfectly so the fans should support him," the former Medeama SC star told Ghanaian online portal KickGh.

"We are ready for the new season because we have prepared well to win the league title," he assured the fans.

Hearts open their campaign with a clash against Inter Allies at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Monday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

what belongs to you shall always be yours, if someone takes it he or she is only taking care of it for you.
By: Clement N. K. Appiah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img