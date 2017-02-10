Betway backs AshantiGold to make electric start to Premier League season

AshantiGold's headline sponsor Betway is backing the club to start their season with a flyer at the Dormaa Park against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The online and mobile sports betting company believes the club's new signings can bring victory.

Among the signings are Richard Ocran who joined from Dreams FC.

The signing of former Ghana under-23 midfielder Conney Idan is also expected to add to the potency of the Ashgold SC midfield.

Betway's headline sponsorship of the club has seen the home ground of Ashgold SC, the Len-Clay Stadium, receive a facelift - boosting the morale of both the players and the fans.

