Sports News | 10 February 2017 09:34 CET

American MLS side Columbus Crew spend pre-season in Brazil without Ghanaian duo Afful & Mensah

Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew are rounding up their pre-season campaign in Brazil without Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah who played for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON. 

Head Coach of the Gold and Blacks Gregg Berhalter has taken his charges through extensive training programme in Sao Paulo ahead of the start of the MLS season.

Crew spent 18 days in the South American country and the Ghanaians had no role to play and train along their colleagues to their involvement in Ghana's campaign in Gabon.

However the pair will join the side when the squad return to the USA.

Afful has already spent 2 seasons with Crew but Jonathan Mensah signed for them in the summer.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

