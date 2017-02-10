I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Hearts new signing Agbashie Dotse wants to score 20 goals on his debut season with the Phobians

Accra Hearts of Oak new signing Agbashie Dotse has targeted 20 goals on his debut season with the Phobians.

Dotse joined the Capital club from second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets but has experience in the Ghanaian top-flight after playing with Great Olympics in the 2013/14 season.

Hearts have put more ammunition in their attacking line with Bright Luqman and Dotse expected to fire the former African champions to glory.

"I joined the club because I want to come and help make Hearts of Oak great in the coming season," Dotse told the club's official website.

"My target is to score 20 goals before the season ends

I am ready for it and I am going to work hard to make it possible. We have very good midfielders, very good defenders, and strikers so that will help me a lot to get the goals."

