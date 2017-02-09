George Afriyie backs Kwesi Nyantakyi to continue FA President role

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, has backed his boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to stay in charge of football administration in the country.

The FA President has come under severe criticism following Ghana’s inability to clinch the AFCON title with many laying the blame at his doorstep.

But Afriyie has come to the defence of Nyantakyi stating the FA President is the best man for the job.

“Personally, I think he can do the job. We can improve on what we did wrong in the past and so if somebody says he is going to demonstrate against the FA I find it difficult to understand because it is not possible.

“Some people are calling for the government to halt Nyantakyi’s administration so that FIFA will ban us but what people don’t know is that after ban Nyantakyi will come and continue his job as the president of the FA.

“We all need to understand the structure and the way things are done because he has a mandate which will end in 2019 and after his mandate if you think you have a new person with fresh ideas they can put him forward to contest him.

“We don’t really know the size of the people who wants Nyantakyi to go. Maybe he has more people who want him to stay than people who want him to go. Nyantakyi became the president of the FA in 2004 and before he came into office, what have Ghana archived in football? For me, he will continue to do his job as the president of the Ghana Football Association.” He added.

Nyantakyi has overseen seven African Cup of Nations tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports