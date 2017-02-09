GFA will take meticulous methods in appointing next Ghana coach

Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie believes the association will take considerable time in appointing a new coach to replace Avram Grant.

Ghana are without a coach after Avram Grant decided against renewing his contract with Ghana.

Several coaches have been linked with the vacant job including former coach Kwesi Appiah, Morooco coach Herve Renard and Serbian Milutin SredojeviÄ‡ of Uganda.

But the indication from Afriyie states that the Ghana FA will not appoint Grant's successor anytime soon.

''The interesting thing is that our next competitive game is in somewhere late match, and it gives us time to enough time to plan and also to prepare, but in going forward, your present situation should inform you what you need to do in future and so for us everything is about planning,'' he said.

''Therefore, we’re not in a rush to appoint a coach and we can even decide to abandon playing the next FIFA friendly match, and to be sure that we’ll all agree on the right coach who can win a trophy for us or a coach that when appointed, every Ghanaian will be pleased.''

''And all the lessons we derived from coach Avram Grant’s tenure should be able to guide us also when we appoint our next coach,'' he added.

Afriyie doubles up as the management committee chairman of the GFA

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports