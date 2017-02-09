I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 22:59 CET

MPs vote 'no confidence' in English FA

By BBC

British lawmakers passed a motion of no confidence in the Football Association on Thursday after calls for the government to pass legislation forcing England's governing body to reform.

Damian Collins from the ruling Conservative party tabled the motion and told the House of Commons in London the government should intervene to shake up the FA because "turkeys won't vote for Christmas".

But although members of parliament passed the vote, which is non-binding, sports minister Tracey Crouch said it was "premature".

Crouch has given the FA until April to overhaul its board and council or risk losing around £30 million in funding.

FA chairman Greg Clarke has vowed to step down if the government is not satisfied with his efforts to drive through reform.

In a statement released after Thursday's debate, which was only attended by around 20 ministers, he said: "I watched the debate and respect the opinions of the MPs.

"As previously stated, we remain committed to reforming governance at the FA to the agreed timescale of the (sports) minister."

Five former senior FA executives have criticised the organisation for failing to "self-reform".

David Bernstein, David Davies, Greg Dyke, Alex Horne and David Triesman said the FA was outdated, held back by "elderly white men" and unable to counter the power of the Premier League.

Any direct intervention by the British parliament would be likely to attract the attention of world governing body Fifa, which forbids national governments from interfering with the governance of the game.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Hard work without talent is a shame, but talent without hard work is a tragedy.
By: Rober Half
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img