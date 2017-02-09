I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017

Luis Suarez handed two-match ban

By Wires

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will miss the King's Cup final against Alaves in May after being banned for two games following his sending off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

The suspension was handed down by the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday and applies to cup matches only.

The Catalan club had anticipated a one-match ban and had already said they would appeal after Suarez received a second yellow card in the 90th minute of Tuesday's semifinal for "striking his arm against a rival player in a reckless fashion".

The Uruguay international was punished for the dismissal, as well as for not going straight to the changing room after leaving the pitch.

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto will also miss the Cup final on May 27 after he was sent off for two yellow cards during Tuesday's encounter at the Nou Camp.

Holders Barca beat Atletico 3-2 on aggregate to reach their fourth straight Cup final.

Sports News

