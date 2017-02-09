I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Philadelphia Union defender Joshua Yaro ruled out for 3-4 months

Philadelphia Union defender Joshua Yaro has been sidelined for 3-4 months after undergoing shoulder surgery this week, the club announced on Thursday. 

Yaro suffered a labral tear during the team's preseason in Clearwater, Florida.

"Josh came into preseason very fit and sharp. This setback is tough, but the right thing to do was to be proactive and surgery to repair the shoulder is what's best for Josh long term," Union coach Jim Curtin said in a news release.

"We know he will come back stronger than ever. We have a very deep roster that we believe in, and we know the next man will step up in Josh's absence."

Yaro joined Philadelphia Union last year after being selected second overall in the MLS SuperDraft.

The 22-year-old made 17 appearances during his debut season.

