Jordan Ayew seeks stability in Swansea move

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew believes he has found the “perfect place to grow” at Swansea City after being unveiled by the club following his transfer deadline day move to Swansea.

Jordan who completed a move from Aston Villa, completed his first training session under Paul Clement and could make his debut this weekend as the Swans entertain league champions Leicester in a feisty relegation clash.

Ayew who is going to play for a third club in three seasons feels a move to South Wales is the perfect place for him to continue his football development.

“For the past three or four years I have been all over the place,” he told Swansea’s official website.

“I need stability and I think this is the perfect place for me to grow and improve in a lot of aspects. I think I made a wonderful choice.

“I am so grateful to be here. It’s the next step in my career.

“I have been here several times in the past with my brother and I saw a lot of positive things.

“He spoke to me about the club and he said only good things.

“It didn’t take too long for me to make a decision."

Jordan was part of the Ghana squad that finished fourth at the African Cup of Nations.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports