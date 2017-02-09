I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
AshantiGold SC sign defender Eric Boabeng from second-tier side Istanbul FC

AshantiGold SC have completed the signing of  defender Eric Boabeng from second tier side Istanbul FC on a two year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The versatile defender put pen to paper on Thursday after series of training sessions with the Elephants.

He is likely to make his debut for four time champions over the weekend against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League opener at the Nana Agyemang Badu park.

By Nuhu Adams

