Sports News | 9 February 2017 22:59 CET

Medeama to unveil squad for upcoming season on Friday

 
Medeama will unveil its squad for the 2016/2017 season on Friday.

The Yellow and Mauve will introduce new players to the media at the club's headquarters in Tarkwa.

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have brought in new players to augment the squad ahead of the start of the new season which kick starts this weekend.

Latif Salifu (Tanda FC), Eric Ofori Antwi (Kotoko), Bennett Ofori (Kotoko) and Theophilus Nyame (Kotoko) are some of the new faces at the club.

Medeama host WAFA in the season's opener on Sunday at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

