Ghana goalie Razak Brimah with positive vibe to revive flagging club career

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is ready to fight for his career at Cordoba after returning to the Spanish second-tier side.

Brimah was first choice goalkeeper for Ghana at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars finished fourth.

The 29-year-old must now fix his club career where he lacked game time from the start of the season.

He managed just two appearances- all in the Copa Del Rey- before heading to the Nations Cup.

