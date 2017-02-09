I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 22:59 CET

Ghana goalie Razak Brimah with positive vibe to revive flagging club career

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is ready to fight for his career at Cordoba after returning to the Spanish second-tier side.

Brimah was first choice goalkeeper for Ghana at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars finished fourth.

The 29-year-old must now fix his club career where he lacked game time from the start of the season.

He managed just two appearances- all in the Copa Del Rey- before heading to the Nations Cup.

Razak Brimah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Honesty is the best policy therefore earn the respect of the silent majority by charging a suspect only with the offence he has committed.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img