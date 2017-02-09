Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa to leave at the end of February

Zimbabwe national team coach Kalisto Pasuwa will leave his job at the end of this month.

The move comes after an announcement by the Zimbabwean Football Association that his services will no longer be needed.

Pasuwa led the Warriors at the recent 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he failed to register a single win.

Zimbabwe lost to Senegal and Tunisia whilst getting a draw against Algeria in Group B, thus failing to reach the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.

The Herald in Zimbabwe reports that ZIFA have announced the coach will be released following poor results at AFCON.

Reports this week indicated that president Phillip Chiyangwa wanted the coach to resign with the coach's agent, Gibson Mahachi, saying Pasuwa is going nowhere.

However, ZIFA published a letter sent through acting General Secretary Joseph Mamutse, confirming their decision on the coach.

'The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to advise that after examining the High Performance Committee review report, we hereby advise that ZIFA will terminate with effect from the 28th of February 2017 when the contract expires and would expect you to comply with necessary requirements as well as section 5.2 of the contract,' reads a statement from ZIFA.

'I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the services you rendered during the period as national team coach."

Meanwhile media reports suggest that former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has been linked with the job to lead the Warriors.

