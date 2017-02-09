Wa All Stars, Bechem United receive goodwill messages from Dreams FC ahead of CAF inter-club campaigns

Division One League side Dreams FC have sent a goodwill message to Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars and FA Cup champions Bechem United ahead of their CAF club games over the weekend.

The Ghana champions will host Libyan Side Ahli Tripoli at the Tamale Sports Stadium in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League while the FA Cup winners will host Mouloudia CA of Algeria in the Confederation Cup.

The former Ghana Premier League side has wished the two Ghanaian sides well in their clashes assuring them of their support as they play on Sunday.

In a letter signed by the Administrator of the club Ameenu Shardow, dreams FC wished the two sides all the best in the games and urged them to make Ghana proud in their challenge.

Both Wa All Stars and Bechem United are playing in AF inter-club competition for the first time and are poised to score high marks in their maiden appearances.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

