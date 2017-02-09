Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant promise to return to Ghana

Black Stars coach Avram Grant who vacated his post after the Stars were unable to win the 2017 AFCON told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that he will come back to Ghana because of his charity project, located at Winneba in the Central Region.

“I will come back to Ghana because of the charity organization. The charity; ‘Ten’ is an Israeli organization based on volunteerism, and my daughter will even be here in June to embark on volunteerism”

” I like this charity very much because it helps people to help themselves….I think we need to give towards education, it is very important…we teach people in Agriculture, health among others to develop them”.

Grant supervised 29 matches; winning 14, drawing 8 and losing 7 since taking the Ghana job.

Grant is an Israeli football manager. He has spent the majority of his career coaching and managing in Israel, winning a number of national league and cup victories with different teams.

He revealed that his best hanging out area is Afrikiko and his best Ghanaian dis is Jollof Rice. He urge footballers to be positive and fight negativity.