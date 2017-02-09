I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 17:15 CET

National Women's League to Begin On April 15

By Sammy Heywood Okine

The National Women’s League is scheduled to begin on April 15, 2017, according to the Women’s League Board (WLB).

The 5th edition of the National Women’s League will maintain the two zoned (Northern & Southern) 16-club league.

The second season of the Sanford Women’s FA Cup will also be launched on May 17 with the competition set to begin on May 27.

The teams who will participate in the 2016/17 National Women’s League are Kumasi Sports Academy, Fabulous Ladies, Ashtown, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Prison Ladies, Lepo Ladies, Real Upper Ladies, Northern Ladies for the Northern Zone.

The Southern Zone comprise Sea Lions FC, Hasaacas Ladies, Holy Royals, Police Ladies, Immigration Ladies, Soccer intellectuals, Samaria Ladies and Lady strikers.

