I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 17:15 CET

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Outdoor Players And Kits For GPL At Sports Hotel

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, one of the biggest football clubs in Ghaana and Africa has out doored their new coach Zdravko Logarusic and officials as well as players and the new official jerseys to be used for the 2016 / 2017 season.

The Official Ceremony to unveil New Players/Kits of Asante Kotoko SC and also announce changes in the team took place at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi which belongs to new chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei Baffour who has promised to change the fortunes of the club from better to best.

He has been able to get the services to top players and recruited some young professionals to run the administration and communication of the club.

There has been changes in the technical staff with Godwin Ablordey as the new Team Manager after former coach Michael Osei was removed from his position as head coach.

New coach Zdravko Logarusic has promised to win as Kotoko fans are note for jubilating victories.

Kotoko fans have also challenged the players to win the local Ghana Premier League (GPL) and compete in Africa.

Thomas Boakye Agyeman PRO of the club said they want to be professional and rob shoulders with the best of the world.

“Our club is world class, so we do everything of high standard’ he expressed to Yours Truly

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has sent goodwill messages to Wa All Stars_FC and Bechem United_FC as they start their respective Africa campaigns this weekend.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

An unltimate goal we aim towards achieving our possibilities is by going beyond the impossible
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img