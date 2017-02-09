I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
9 February 2017

Ghana Football Association will take time to appoint new Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association will take considerable time in appointing a new coach to replace Avram Grant, vice president George Afriyie has revealed.

Grant will be leaving the job at the end of the month after 18 months in charge.

The former Chelsea manager led the Black Stars to two Nations finals and all made it to medal zone but missed on the trophy.

Several coaches have been linked with the vacant job but the Ghana FA could not appoint Grant's successor anytime soon.

''The interesting thing is that our next competitive game is in somewhere late match, and it gives us time to enough time to plan and also to prepare, but in going forward, your present situation should inform you what you need to do in future and so for us everything is about planning,'' he said.

''Therefore, we're not in a rush to appoint a coach and we can even decide to abandon playing the next FIFA friendly match, and to be sure that we'll all agree on the right coach who can win a trophy for us or a coach that when appointed, every Ghanaian will be pleased.''

''And all the lessons we derived from coach Avram Grant's tenure should be able to guide us also when we appoint our next coach,'' he added.

