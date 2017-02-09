Black Stars move up nine places in FIFA ranking after AFCON

Ghana has moved up nine places in the latest FIFA ranking to the 45th spot after reaching the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars also moved one place up on the continent to 8th place.

Cameroon's victory at the Nations Cup helped them climb 29 places into 33rd position and third on the continent.

Silver-medalist Egypt moved 12 places up to the 23rd spot and are now the highest ranked team.

In total, 60 matches counted towards the latest ranking.

These included the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (32 games), the 2017 Copa Centro Americana (15 games) and international friendlies (13 games).

Despite the many successes from the Americas and Africa over the preceding weeks, the composition of the top five teams remains unchanged for the February ranking.

Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4) and Belgium (5) hold onto their positions.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 09 March.

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana