Sports News | 9 February 2017 13:55 CET

Massive boost for Crystal Palace as Jeffery Schlupp makes injury return

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have been handed a massive boost ahead of their clash with Stoke City as Ghana international Jeffery Schlupp returns to action.

The Eagles look set to welcome back the new signing Jeffrey Schlupp who was seen training with the side ahead of this weekend's trip to Stoke City.

The Ghana winger injured his hamstring in January in a game against Everton but has returned to full training with the ball.

The strong winger who also plays as a left back was feared to have picked up a serious injury but the injury wasn't as bad as first feared and now he could travel to Stoke.

