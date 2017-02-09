Richard Ofori eyes regular Black Stars role

Black Stars keeper Richard Ofori is eyeing a more prominent role in the Ghana setup after making his debut against Burkina Faso at the AFCON.

The Wa All Stars goalie made an impressive outing and caught the eye of many with his quick reflexes and aerial ability.

And after his debut, he is hoping this will be the first of many caps.

“I am very happy, this is my first appearance for the team, I have been with the team for some time now but this is the first time I got the opportunity to be in the post,” he spoke to Metro TV.

“I think I did well, although I didn’t want to concede but it is part of the game, I just need to improve myself and correct my mistake.

“I’m ready, every ready, anytime am told to be in post I will always give my best. I am ready for the number one position.

“I think I have learnt a lot since I came to the National team. I have learnt so many things from my seniors.”

Ofori will be in club action this weekend as Wa All Stars begin their debut CAF Champions League campaign.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports